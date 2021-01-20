Crowsnest RCMP are investigating the weekend death of a 31-year-old mountain climber. (Supplied/RCMP)

A Lac La Biche man is facing a number of charges after he attempted to flee an RCMP traffic stop on Jan. 17.

John Patenaude, 49, was driving a vehicle with an unregistered licence plate. Mounties discovered that he was prohibited from driving in Canada and arrested him.

Inside the vehicle, RCMP found a concealed machete, ammunition and drugs believed to be methamphetamine.

Patenaude is facing these charges:

  • Operation while prohibited
  • Weapons possession contrary to order
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Carrying concealed weapon
  • Possession of illegal substance
  • Flight from peace officer

Patenaude remains in custody and will appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on Feb. 1.