A Lac La Biche man is facing a number of charges after he attempted to flee an RCMP traffic stop on Jan. 17.

John Patenaude, 49, was driving a vehicle with an unregistered licence plate. Mounties discovered that he was prohibited from driving in Canada and arrested him.

Inside the vehicle, RCMP found a concealed machete, ammunition and drugs believed to be methamphetamine.

Patenaude is facing these charges:

Operation while prohibited

Weapons possession contrary to order

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Carrying concealed weapon

Possession of illegal substance

Flight from peace officer

Patenaude remains in custody and will appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on Feb. 1.