Man arrested after back-to-back break-ins at Saanich business: police

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a pair of back-to-back break-ins at the same business in Saanich, B.C.

Police were called to a break-in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. The same business was broken into on Monday, police said in a statement.

Attending officers, including a pair of police dogs, found the glass door of the business had been smashed and the suspect was still inside, police said.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Once in custody, police say they found evidence the man had also broken into the business the day before.

"The owners of this business installed a CCTV system that alerted them with a live feed of the in-store cameras," Saanich Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a statement Wednesday. "This allowed our officers to respond to the scene as quickly as possible and were provided with timely information that ultimately resulted in this arrest."

The 18-year-old man faces two counts of breaking and entering. He was released with conditions pending court appearance in 2022, police said.