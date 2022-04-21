Man arrested after barricading himself in a home while armed: P.E.I. RCMP

The RCMP on Prince Edward Island has arrested a man and seized three firearms after police say he barricaded himself inside a home while armed last week.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Tryon Mill Road in Tryon, P.E.I., just after 8:30 a.m. on April 14.

According to RCMP, a 24-year-old man who was armed barricaded himself inside the home and refused to cooperate with police.

As a result, several specialized policing services attended the scene.

Police say the man was arrested without incident around 10:30 a.m.

"Subsequent to the arrest, police executed a search warrant at the home and seized three unsecured firearms and various types of ammunition," wrote RCMP in a news release.

Ryan MacDonald appeared in Summerside provincial court that same day and was charged with:

three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

three counts of possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

two counts of assault

two counts of careless use of a firearm

uttering threats

MacDonald was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on June 20.