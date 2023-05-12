Man arrested after barricading himself in Kentville home: N.S. RCMP

A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself in a Kentville, N.S., home.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries Friday evening.

An RCMP negotiator spoke with him throughout the afternoon.

Police asked the public to stay away from the home on Stephen Court and neighbours were told to stay inside their homes.

A mix of Mounties and Kentville Police filled surrounding streets. Some wore tactical gear and carried rifles. At least one was pictured in a gas mask.

Paramedics staged an ambulance nearby.

