Man arrested after barricading himself inside Kitchener home with knives

After a five-hour stand off, police arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside a Kitchener home with two large knives over the weekend.

In a media release issued Tuesday, Waterloo regional police said around 8 p.m. on Sunday, they received a report of a disturbance in the area of Cedarhill Crescent in Kitchener.

A man was seen brandishing two large knives inside a home before barricading himself inside.

Police said after around five hours of negotiations, the police Emergency Response Team (ERT) “made entry” into the residence and arrested the man.

The 22-year-old now faces multiple charges: