Man arrested after break-in at Saanich BC Hydro office
Saanich police say a 54-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a BC Hydro office early Friday morning.
The break-in occurred at roughly 3:20 a.m. at BC Hydro's district office in the 4400-block of West Saanich Road.
An alarm at the compound alerted police to the break-in, police say, and multiple officers and a police dog were dispatched to the scene.
When police arrived, they spotted a man leaving the workplace. He was apprehended without incident, according to Saanich police.
"Having real-time updates from security in this instance was a key asset that helped our officers make this swift arrest," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Friday.
The man now faces a recommended charge of breaking and entering.
He has since been released from custody with conditions until his next court date.
-
'It's heartwarming': Indoor powwow brings hundreds together for MMIWG2SA powwow in the Winnipeg's North End on Saturday was the first one to be held indoors since the pandemic started two years ago.
-
'Leave us alone': Beltline residents beg protesters to stop disrupting their communityBeltline residents and businesses are pushing back against what they call "disgusting" weekly protests in their community.
-
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassersThe Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
The London Bridal Expo is back at the RBC Place in London, Ont.London Bridal Expo was back at the RBC Place in London, Saturday.
-
Man seriously injured in Toronto shootingA shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood has left one man with serious injuries.
-
'People want to give': Ukrainian solidarity march goes through GuelphResidents in Guelph marched from city hall to Fixed Gear Brewing Co. on Saturday, many carrying Ukrainian flags, in a sign of support for the people of Ukraine.
-
Families turn to Staycation for March breakStudents across Simcoe County are exchanging their books for skis and snowboards.
-
Calgary restaurants hold hiring fair in effort to bounce back from pandemic strugglesThe COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered Alberta small businesses and resulted in significant labour shortages, but Calgary restaurants are hoping to rebound after two years of uncertainty.