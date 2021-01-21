A 33-year-old man from Dorchester, N.B. is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a Bedford shopping mall early Thursday morning.

At 1:44 a.m. on Jan. 21, Halifax Regional Police and Sackville RCMP responded to an alarm at the Bedford Education Centre, located in the Bedford Place Mall at 1658 Bedford Highway.

Police say when they arrived, they observed an adult male leaving a business and dropping items, with visible lacerations to his hands.

Police arrested the man at 1:54 a.m. and cleared the mall with the assistance of a police dog, confirming there were no other suspects inside.

Officers confirmed the suspect entered through an insecure door, and stole a bag with a laptop belonging to an employee.

A 33 year old male from Dorchester, N.B. was released on conditions and is facing the following charges of break and enter, theft and possession under $5,000.

The male was checked by EHS paramedics.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

