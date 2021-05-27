Man arrested after breaking into downtown Victoria church

Victoria police say a man was arrested in downtown Victoria after he kicked in the door of a church and armed himself with an improvised weapon.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a church in the 700-block of View Street. Police say they were called to the church after staff members contacted 911 and reported the break-in.

When officers arrived, police say the man had grabbed an improvised weapon. To take him into custody, police say they used pepper spray and a less-lethal anti-riot weapon known as ARWEN to subdue the man.

Once he was in custody, police say the man was taken to hospital for medical assessment, including decontamination from the pepper spray, and a mental health evaluation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.