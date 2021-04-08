Man arrested after brief standoff in downtown Strathroy

A large police presence was seen in downtown Strathroy Wednesday evening due to a brief standoff with an assault suspect.

Officers were called to the area of Front Street and Caradoc Street for a report of an assault with a weapon.

Police tell CTV News that there was a short standoff with a male suspect, but the man was eventually arrested without incident.

Middlesex OPP and Middlesex-London EMS were called in to assist.

There is no report of any injuries in the standoff, but it is unclear if anyone was injured in the reported assault.

Strathroy police are expected to issue an update later Thursday morning.