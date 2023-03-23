Regina police make 'high risk traffic stop' involving bus after teen claims to have gun
Regina police took a teen into custody on Thursday after he allegedly claimed to have a gun while on a city bus.
Regina Police Service (RPS) received a call about the incident around 10:20 a.m., according to a police news release.
Officers performed a "high-risk vehicle stop" on the bus on University Drive, RPS said, and the passengers safely exited the bus.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged. Police were unable to find a gun, RPS said.
The boy, who can not be named because he is a youth, is charged with public mischief.
An alert was sent out throughout the University of Regina telling people on campus to avoid the Kramer Boulevard entrance as well as the south and west sides of campus.
According to one person on campus who spoke to CTV News, an "all clear" was given about five minutes after the alert was sent out.
RPS said no one was injured.
The youth is scheduled to make his first appearance on this charge in Provincial Court on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
