Man arrested after crashing stolen pick-up truck in Delta, police say

A man found passed out behind the wheel of a stolen pickup truck in Delta attempted to flee after being awoken Monday, according to authorities.

The Delta Police Department says officers were initially called by a "concerned citizen" who went to check on the seemingly unconscious man who was parked on Westminster Avenue in Ladner around 12:45 p.m.

"Once the man was awake, he drove away. Approximately four blocks later, the driver crashed the truck into two parked cars," the DPD wrote in a statement, adding that the man tried to flee following the crash but was "detained" by witnesses and firefighters.

A search of the truck's licence plate found that it matched the one on a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day, police added.

The DPD says they will be recommending charges including possession of stolen property, impaired driving, and assault. As no charges have been approved, the suspect is not being named.

No serious injuries were reported.