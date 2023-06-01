Man arrested after cyclist struck with rock on Kamloops trail, RCMP say

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a cyclist with a rock in Kamloops earlier this week.

Kamloops RCMP said a suspect was quickly taken into custody after Mounties witnessed the assault on a trail under Halston Bridge at Schubert Drive just after 1 p.m. on Monday.

Officers were in the area for a well-being check when they witnessed the cyclist being struck with what appeared to be a rock as she rode under the bridge.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Police immediately identified and arrested a suspect under the bridge deck for assault with a weapon. He was lodged in cells as officers conducted their initial investigation, and later released with a court date and conditions,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release Wednesday, adding that charge recommendations are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-18872.