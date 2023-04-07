Man arrested after downtown Halifax robbery: HRP

Police in Halifax are investigating a Friday morning robbery on Spring Garden Road.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, a man told officers he had been the victim of a robbery near Park Lane Mall just before noon.

Police say the suspect didn’t have a weapon but used physical force against the victim and stole some money from him.

Officers found a suspect matching the description and arrested a 26-year-old man following a foot chase.

He’s facing multiple charges that include:

robbery

resisting arrest

breach of probation

Police say no one involved was injured and the suspect is being held in custody ahead of a court appearance.