Man arrested after downtown Halifax robbery: HRP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
Police in Halifax are investigating a Friday morning robbery on Spring Garden Road.
According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, a man told officers he had been the victim of a robbery near Park Lane Mall just before noon.
Police say the suspect didn’t have a weapon but used physical force against the victim and stole some money from him.
Officers found a suspect matching the description and arrested a 26-year-old man following a foot chase.
He’s facing multiple charges that include:
- robbery
- resisting arrest
- breach of probation
Police say no one involved was injured and the suspect is being held in custody ahead of a court appearance.
