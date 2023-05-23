Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police

Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are still ongoing after officers were dispatched to an unsanctioned fireworks display in Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.

In a news release, police said around 500 people had gathered to watch the spectacle, and it took two hours to clear the crowd.

Nearby residents, who spoke to CTV News but didn’t want to appear on camera, describe it as a chaotic scene with fireworks going off in all directions.

According to police, an officer and a member of Kitchener bylaw both sustained minor lower-body injuries after being struck by fireworks.

An 18-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly shooting fireworks into crowds.

A 29-year-old man from Kitchener was charged with assault and failing to comply with a release order.

FIRST LONG WEEKEND OF NEW FIREWORK BYLAW

A new Kitchener bylaw was in place for the long weekend, with fireworks only permitted on Monday until 11 p.m.

The new bylaw, which was approved just weeks ago, cut down the number of days fireworks are permitted per year from nine to three.

It appears not everyone followed that.

“[Fireworks] constantly went off Saturday and Sunday and Monday,” Kitchener resident Deborah Wismer said. “I’d be just falling asleep, and all of a sudden bang, they would go off.”

The city says it received 48 fireworks complaints Sunday through Monday.

Coun. Scott Davey said the bylaw was changed after the city noticed an increase in complaints related to fireworks.

He said it seems like the past weekend was a step in the right direction.

“There were some fireworks going off earlier than was permitted, but so far, I’ve personally noticed a bit of a calming of it,” Davey said. “I wouldn’t say it was as bad as previous years, but again we still have tonight and the rest of the week to see how that pans out.”

CTV News reached out to Waterloo regional police for more information, but they were not available for an interview.

Police said they’re still looking into reports of dangerous conditions, weapons and assaults at Victoria Park on Monday night.