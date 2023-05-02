Man arrested after four Winnipeg businesses robbed at knifepoint

An 18-year-old man has been charged after four Winnipeg businesses were robbed at knifepoint over the span of about two weeks.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the robberies took place from March 25 to April 7 at restaurants in the 600 block of William Avenue and the 700 block of McPhillips Street.

Police said the incidents involved a lone male suspect, armed with a knife, who would come into the restaurants to confront staff and demand money. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash during each robbery.

No one was physically hurt.

The major crimes unit investigated and identified a suspect.

On April 28, an 18-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested and charged with robbery and weapon-related offences. He is in custody.