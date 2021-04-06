Man arrested after gun fired from moving car at another vehicle: Saskatoon police

A man has been arrested after an alleged incident where a gun was fired at a car from another car while both vehicles were moving.

Around 10:00 a.m. on April 2, police responded to the 100 block of 105th Street West after reports of a two-vehicle crash, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

All occupants had left the scene prior to the time officers arrived, SPS said.

"Shortly thereafter, a 911 call was placed from the 100 block of 104th Street West reporting a male had been shot; it was quickly determined that the male had not been shot but received minor injuries as a result of the collision," SPS said.

The preliminary investigation has determined that a "dispute between parties known to one another" led to a gun being fired from a Pontiac car into an Infiniti car while they were being driven, SPS said.

The Infiniti then collided with a third vehicle also involved in the incident, a Chevrolet SUV, SPS said. All parties allegedly fled, according to police.

A 25-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested in connection to the incident by North Battleford RCMP in the area of Highway 16 and Lilac Road, SPS said.

He faces four firearms-related charges and one charge in relation to the theft of a motor vehicle.

Additional charges could be laid as the investigation continues, SPS said.