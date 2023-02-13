Man arrested after guns, drugs seized from Hammonds Plains home
A 30-year-old man has been charged with a number of firearm offences after police say they seized weapons from a home in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers with the Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a man brandishing a handgun outside of a home on Sandwick Drive.
Police say investigators learned a taxi driver saw the gun when a man, who was allegedly trying to conceal it, advised him to leave the property. A woman, who was also at the home, asked the driver to leave as well.
When officers arrived at the scene, a man and a woman exited the home. The man from Hammonds Plains was arrested.
Later that morning, the RCMP executed a search warrant at the home. During the search, officers seized a rifle, a replica handgun, ammunition, and a small amount of what’s believed to be cocaine.
Dakoda Aulenback Foeller, 30, has been charged with:
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- careless use of a firearm
- failure to comply with probation order (two counts)
Foeller was held in custody and was set to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.
-
Annual Valentine's Day Memorial March takes to downtown CalgaryThe sounds of drums echoed across downtown Calgary on Tuesday night as about 600 people took part in the 15th annual Valentine's Day Memorial March.
-
B.C. search and rescue team from arrives home after aiding Turkish relief effortsA volunteer search and rescue team that self-deployed to Turkey's earthquake zone has returned to Vancouver to a hero's welcome after a harrowing few days as part of the international lifesaving efforts.
-
B.C. nurse shares tragic story in hopes of preventing carbon monoxide poisoningTragedy struck in June 2020 for nurse Jessica Taschner after she and her partner, Steve, were exposed to carbon monoxide from a propane-operated refrigerator while staying in her family's cabin on the Sunshine Coast.
-
67-year-old B.C. man learns he was switched at birth and isn't actually IndigenousA 67-year-old B.C. man is still trying to come to grips with the shocking news that he was switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital.
-
Regulations on short-term rentals one step closerWinnipeg could soon be taxing short-term rental properties and limiting how many an individual can own.
-
Grief, frustration, hope: Range of emotions at Vancouver’s annual memorial marchMore than three decades after the first footsteps fell, the annual memorial march for missing and murdered Indigenous women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside has changed in many ways, but the heartache remains.
-
Esterhazy potash mine workers ratify deal with MosaicMembers of Unifor Local 892 have reached a new collective agreement with Mosaic Potash Esterhazy Limited, which will see them receive an 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years.
-
Mobile vehicle inspection passes a used car that others would've found not road-worthyAn Edmonton woman hopes others can learn from her experience after she bought a used car that turned out to be a lemon.
-
Vancouver council funds city's first 'non-police de-escalation' team as part of expanded mental health investmentVancouver city council has officially approved a $2.8-million investment in mental health support services, including the creation of a new "non-police de-escalation" team.