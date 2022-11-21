Man arrested after Halifax police respond to barricaded person in south end
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
An investigation is underway after a person barricaded themselves in an apartment on Victoria Road in Halifax’s south end.
According to Halifax Regional Police (HRP), the situation “has been resolved” and officers left the area around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Police later said one man was arrested, but there is no word on possible charges at this time.
The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when officers were at the apartment as part of an ongoing investigation, according to HRP.
The force said at no time was the public in any danger.
The investigation is ongoing.
