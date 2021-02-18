A homicide investigation in Surrey took an unexpected turn when a man jumped a fence and was arrested on the upscale property where police have been investigating a homicide.

Mounties say they were called to the area of 125 Street near 68 Avenue about a serious assault around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a man critically injured outside the home. Frontline officers performed CPR and used an AED until paramedics arrived. While they also treated the man, he succumbed to his injuries and died on scene.

Homicide investigators told CTV News the incident was isolated and the two parties were from the same family and same household.

At around 10 a.m. Thursday, a young man was seen jumping over a fence from a neighbour’s yard onto the property where the assault took place. The man was arrested by police.

Simrit Gill, who lives next door, says when his dad went into their backyard this morning, he found one of his neighbours.

“He saw the son sleeping in our shed … when he woke him, he didn’t know where he was,” Gill said.

“He said, ‘What happened?’ He said, ‘What am I doing here? What happened?’ I guess he doesn’t remember anything from last night.”

Police confirm the man arrested and the victim are from the same family. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is calling the case an isolated, tragic incident.

One neighbour told CTV they heard a woman’s terrified screams last night and that this is not the first time police have been called to the home.

IHIT says the homicide is not drug or gang-related.

IHIT says anyone with information is asked to call them at 1-877-551-4448. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.