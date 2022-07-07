Man arrested after indecent act at Victoria park

Victoria police say a man accused of performing an indecent act at a playground was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to Central Park, near Crystal Pool, by parents around 3 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the man was performing an indecent act "while asking children to play with him" before parents intervened and called police.

When officers arrived, parents were able to point out the man to police.

He was arrested without incident and faces recommended charges of committing an indecent act.

Police say the man has since been released from custody until his next court date. His release conditions include a ban on visiting parks or playgrounds.