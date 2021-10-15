Man arrested after indecent act near high school: Sooke RCMP

A Victoria man was arrested on Wednesday after he was allegedly spotted performing an indecent act near a high school in Sooke.

Sooke RCMP say the incident was reported just before noon at a school in the 6200-block of Sooke Road.

Several witnesses told police that the man was parked in a truck near the school "committing an indecent act."

The man then fled the area, according to RCMP.

"Prior to police arrival the man had fled. However witness reports were instrumental in allowing officers to identify the man," said Sgt. Kevin Shaw of the Sooke RCMP in a release Thursday.

"Later the same evening, officers located the truck and driver," said Shaw. "Andrew Durant, 34, of Victoria, was arrested without incident and held in custody until his court appearance (Thursday)."

Police say Durant is being held in custody until his next court date, scheduled for Oct. 21.

He is facing one count of committing an indecent act in a public place, according to RCMP.

"We have been in close contact with the school administration and provided them relevant information to help ensure student safety," said Shaw.

Anyone who has further information or who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken with investigators is asked to call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.