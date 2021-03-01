Guelph police say a man has been arrested and charged following an indecent act just outside of the city’s downtown core.

Around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called by staff at a business on Wellington Street East near Wyndham Street South after a female came into the store to report a male exposing himself to her outside.

The man had fled across Wellington Street, but staff could still see him and directed officers to him.

A 26-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.

He is set to appear in Guelph court June 11.