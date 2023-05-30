Man arrested after knife-point robbery of senior at bus stop

Windsor police have arrested a 64-year-old man after a knife-point robbery of senior at bus stop.

Police say thanks to the information from the public, the Major Crimes Unit arrested a suspect after the incident in the 3000 block of Walker Road.

On May 28, the man was arrested in the 4000 block of Walker Road. He now faces a charge of robbery.

Police are thanking everyone who shared the post and provided helpful tips.