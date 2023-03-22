Man arrested after knifepoint carjacking in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say a 24-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after robbing a person of their vehicle at knifepoint.

Police said on Wednesday, around 12:55 a.m., officers received a report of a vehicle theft from a parking lot in the area of Weichel Street in Kitchener.

“The victim was approached by a suspect with a knife, who demanded that the victim exit the vehicle. The suspect then entered the vehicle and fled the area in the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, police said.

The Waterloo man was arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of stolen identity documents

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.