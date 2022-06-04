Man arrested after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou: N.S. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
The RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspicious death after a man was struck by a pickup truck in Pictou, N.S.
Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of a collison between a pickup truck and a pedestrian at the intersection of Denoon Street just before 10 p.m. Friday.
Police say the pedestrian, a 56-year-old Pictou man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 40-year-old Pictou man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, according to RCMP.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
