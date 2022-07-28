Man arrested after multiple indecent acts in Port Hardy, B.C.
Port Hardy RCMP say a man was arrested following multiple indecent acts, including an incident that involved a child.
The first incident occurred on June 2, when police received a report of a highly intoxicated man exposing himself to people at a business in the 8700-block of Granville Street.
A child was reportedly present during this incident, police say, and Mounties are hoping to speak with the mother of the child.
The man was thrown out of the business by the time police arrived, and he was arrested at the scene.
Weeks later, on June 22 and June 23, police say they received two more reports of indecent acts in the community.
Based on witness descriptions of the man involved, police believe the same individual is responsible for all three incidents.
Mounties are now recommending three charges of performing an indecent act against 41-year-old Richard Overton of no fixed address.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.
"We would like to thank the public who provided key evidence in identifying the suspect," said Cpl. Martin Giguere of the Port Hardy RCMP in a statement Thursday.
