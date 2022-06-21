Man arrested after Oakville pizza restaurant set on fire earlier this month
A man has been arrested after allegedly setting a pizza restaurant on fire earlier this month in Oakville.
On June 5, Four Brothers Pizza, located on Kingsway Drive, was set on fire at around 1:30 a.m, according to Halton Regional Police.
A suspect allegedly threw a rock through one of the restaurant windows and then threw a gas can into the business, police said.
The damage was worth approximately $18,000.
After a thorough investigation, police arrested a suspect yesterday.
Hamilton resident Tyler Wesley, 29, has been charged with arson- damage to property and possession of incendiary material.
Officers also conducted a search warrant at Wesley’s residence in Hamilton.
Wesley has been held in custody until he appears in court for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
