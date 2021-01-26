Police are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found in a Tottenham home on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the OPP forensic identification team was on-site at the Clifford Crescent home, located in a new community development.

Teams of officers dressed in blue garb and masks came and went from the residence throughout the day.

At this point, police are remaining tight-lipped, other than to say they found the woman's body inside the home around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a call and arrested a man at the scene of the crime. They said he lived in the Clifford home.

Police have not identified the victim and the man, nor said anything about the connection between the two.

"All we can say at this time is that they knew each other," said OPP Const. Harry Lawrenson.

Many residents are questioning what exactly is going on.

One man who lives down the street said he "was stunned to see the amount of police activity" after having recently moved into the new subdivision.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.