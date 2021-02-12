A 39-year old man is facing multiple charges after the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) seized more than $700,000 worth of drugs and cash from a home in west Edmonton.
Garret Nybakken was arrested at his home and charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime, breach a firearms prohibition and charges under the cannabis act.
Police say they also found hundreds of rounds of ammunition, which Nybakken is not allowed to have because of a previous conviction.
According to a news release, ALERT Edmonton's organized crime and gang team searched a residence in the Glastonbury neighbouhood Monday, as the result of a short-term investigation and made the seizure with help from the Edmonton Police Service.
In total, police seized:
- 2,150 grams of cocaine.
- 1,900 grams of methamphetamine.
- 94 grams of fentanyl.
- 261 grams of ketamine.
- 12,200 grams of cannabis.
- 2,100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
- 50 tabs of LSD.
- 100 milliliters of GHB.
- 14,000 grams of buffing agents.
- $74,670 cash.
"The significance of that is a lot of these substances that we've seen on the streets of Edmonton. It boils right down to the social impact," said S/Sgt. Lance Parker. "Methamphetamine right now is making a huge comeback. We're seeing more of it."