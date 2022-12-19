Man arrested after police shut down roads in Brantford
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Brantford police say a man has been arrested following a police response in the area of West Street and Henry Street.
Police say the investigation involved a man in crisis.
In a tweet posted just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday police said traffic in the area was being rerouted.
“Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area,” police said.
At 3:18 p.m. police said a man was in custody and roads would reopen shortly.
UPDATE - One man is in custody following today's incident. Area roads at Henry St & West St will be reopened shortly. BPS would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we worked to resolve the situation safely. More info to come when available. pic.twitter.com/Ad6SSd4xx2— Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) December 19, 2022
-
Bag of Bugles chips being auctioned off for charity in ManitobaA Manitoba man has received a $500 bid for two bags of chips no longer available in Canada that he’s auctioning off to help those in need.
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patientsOntario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-
-
City of Barrie warns winter storm may impact transit servicesThe City of Barrie is bracing for some wicked weather this week into the holiday weekend and warning residents that the conditions could impact transit services.
-
$20K in stolen items found in Brooks, Alta. storage lockersOfficers in Brooks executed a search warrant at a business on 15th Avenue West on Dec. 9, finding the items.
-
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and citiesWhether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
Snowmageddon day 2: What travel looks like across Lower MainlandFor a second consecutive day, residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being told to avoid non-essential travel due to compact snow and slippery conditions on a majority of roads.