Man arrested after police shut down roads in Brantford

Brantford police say a man has been arrested following a police response in the area of West Street and Henry Street.

Police say the investigation involved a man in crisis.

In a tweet posted just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday police said traffic in the area was being rerouted.

“Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area,” police said.

At 3:18 p.m. police said a man was in custody and roads would reopen shortly.

UPDATE - One man is in custody following today's incident. Area roads at Henry St & West St will be reopened shortly. BPS would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we worked to resolve the situation safely. More info to come when available. pic.twitter.com/Ad6SSd4xx2