Man arrested after police vehicles smashed, officer injured: Kamloops RCMP

A man is in custody after he allegedly smashed into two police vehicles and injured an officer while attempting to flee authorities in the B.C. Interior early Friday morning.

Kamloops RCMP described the incident as a "multi-jurisdictional event" that stemmed from a property crime report at approximately 3 a.m.

"A Kamloops RCMP frontline officer was conducting proactive patrols when he observed a suspect vehicle related to a flight from police and theft report received just hours before," Mounties said in a news release Friday.

"The same vehicle, a reddish-brown Ford 350 pickup truck, had been reported stolen out of Sicamous on Sept. 2, and was also associated to a theft in Clearwater on Sept. 6, as well as in Williams Lake and 94 Mile on Sept. 7, before it fled from police in 100 Mile House around 9:50 p.m."

Police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle by using a spike belt on the Halston Connector in Kamloops, but it continued to travel onto Batchelor Heights Drive and allegedly rammed into a police vehicle.

The truck was then involved in another collision with a second police vehicle, before fleeing on Lac Du Bois Road.

Shortly after, the driver was arrested with the help of the Police Dog Service Unit.

"This was a very dangerous situation involving an offender known to police, that occurred throughout several communities and ended with an officer injured and two police vehicles out of commission," Supt. Jeff Pelley said in the release.

"Thankfully, the officer was assessed by paramedics for injuries believed to be minor, and no one else was seriously injured in any of these events."

The suspect — described as an Okanagan man in his 20s — is being held for a bail hearing on recommended offences related to assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police and possession of stolen property.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.