Man arrested after pouring 'hot liquid' on person during anti-vaccine passport protest in Victoria: VicPD

Victoria police say a man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly threw "hot liquid" on someone during a protest against B.C.'s vaccine card system.

The assault reportedly took place at the grounds of the B.C. legislature, where roughly 100 people had gathered to protest the contentious health order.

VicPD says officers were already at the scene to monitor the protest and ensure the safety of both protesters and other pedestrians.

After the incident took place, police say they quickly arrested the man.

"Some members of the crowd followed officers, the arrested man and the victim as officers moved the parties away from the area to gather additional information for the investigation," said VicPD in a release Monday.

"Additional officers responded to protect those involved in the incident and to allow the investigating officers to do their work," said the police department.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, according to police, and declined medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect was taken to VicPD cells on Monday. Police say no charges have been sworn yet and the investigation is ongoing.

The protest at the legislature was just one of several that took place across Victoria on Monday, according to VicPD.

Police said they had officers patrolling Royal Jubilee Hospital and other medical facilities, though the bulk of protests occurred at the legislature, Centennial Square, and some local media outlets.

Anyone with information on the alleged assault is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 extension 1, or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.