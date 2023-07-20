Man arrested after pulling knife on paramedics, Vancouver police say
A man who allegedly pulled a knife on paramedics was arrested in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening by police officers who surrounded the ambulance with weapons drawn.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department said paramedics were taking the man to the hospital when he “became agitated” and pulled out the knife.
“The paramedics evacuated the ambulance and called for emergency cover. Our officers responded immediately and arrested the suspect. Nobody was injured and the suspect remains in custody. We will be recommending criminal charges,” an emailed statement to CTV news said.
The incident unfolded just before 6 p.m. at Robson and Burrard Streets. The back doors of the ambulance were open and seven officers could be seen communicating with someone inside of it.
After about a minute, a man emerged with his hands up and laid down on the ground where he was handcuffed and searched.
No one was injured and the suspect remains in custody, police say adding they expect to be recommending criminal charges.
-
Muskoka-based museum planning to expand footprintA site dedicated to celebrating the history of Muskoka Lakes is looking to raise money to expand its footprint.
-
Four St. Thomas residents arrested after assault at Victor DriveFour St. Thomas residents has been arrested following an investigation that took place at the Victor Drive Encampment on Tuesday.
-
Extreme rainfall floods parts of Nova ScotiaDownpours and thunderstorms packing rainfall rates in excess of 30, 40 and 50 millimetres per hour rained over communities in Nova Scotia stretching from near Port Mouton to Fall River Friday.
-
Chilliwack couple staging sit-in, hunger strike to protest pickleball court behind homeRajnish and Harpreet Dhawan bought their Chilliwack home partly because it backed onto a lovely city park.
-
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double featureAfter a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
-
Blood donors needed for Calgary area this weekend as inventory dwindlesCanadian Blood Services has sent out a call for Canadians to book an appointment to donate blood.
-
Three-year-old left unattended on minibus for two hoursA Winnipeg family is speaking out after their three-year-old son was left alone on a parked minibus for two hours last month.
-
Is it time for a professsional women's soccer team in Saskatoon? These advocates say yes.With the Women’s World Cup of Soccer underway in Australia, a former Team Canada hero is using the buzz to showcase a new professional women’s soccer league in Canada.
-
Drake: new 'For All the Dogs' album may drop in 'a couple of weeks'Hip-hop's top dog is readying a new album, and it could be here sooner than you think. Drake told a capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn Thursday night that his upcoming project, 'For All the Dogs,' would drop in approximately 'a couple of weeks.'