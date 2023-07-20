Man arrested after pulling knife on paramedics, Vancouver police say

A man who allegedly pulled a knife on paramedics was arrested in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening by police officers who surrounded the ambulance with weapons drawn.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department said paramedics were taking the man to the hospital when he “became agitated” and pulled out the knife.

“The paramedics evacuated the ambulance and called for emergency cover. Our officers responded immediately and arrested the suspect. Nobody was injured and the suspect remains in custody. We will be recommending criminal charges,” an emailed statement to CTV news said.

The incident unfolded just before 6 p.m. at Robson and Burrard Streets. The back doors of the ambulance were open and seven officers could be seen communicating with someone inside of it.

After about a minute, a man emerged with his hands up and laid down on the ground where he was handcuffed and searched.

No one was injured and the suspect remains in custody, police say adding they expect to be recommending criminal charges.