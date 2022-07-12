Man arrested after punching officer, leading police on foot chase: VicPD

Victoria police say one man has been arrested after assaulting an officer and leading police on a foot chase through the city's Burnside and Quadra neighbourhoods Monday.

Patrol officers were called to a supportive housing building in the 700-block of Queens Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. after someone reported several unwanted guests in front of the building.

"As the officer spoke with the group, a man with that group began to act suspiciously," VicPD said in a statement Tuesday.

"The man then gave the investigating patrol officer a false name. When the officer told the man he was under arrest, the man assaulted the officer by punching him in the chest and fled on foot."

The patrol officer called for backup and chased the man on foot.

'HE WENT THAT WAY'

Additional officers responded and saw the man running through the Quadra Heights playground near Rutledge and Villance streets, police said.

"Patrol officers continued to give chase on foot as the man leapt the fences of several residences in the 3100-block of Alder Street," VicPD said.

"When officers briefly lost sight of the suspect, an area resident left their home to call out to officers, 'He went that way,' and pointed officers towards the backyard of a nearby residence."

An officer caught up with the man as he was climbing a fence in the 3100-block of Alder Street.

"The officer pulled the suspect from the fence and brought him to the ground," police said. "The suspect continued to attempt to fight the officer until he was taken into custody. As the officer was taking the man into custody, a pair of brass knuckles fell out of the suspect’s pocket."

The man told officers he was in medical distress and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, police said.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment and then released back into police custody.

Two officers suffered minor injuries during the incident and were treated on scene, police said.

A search of the man's backpack turned up a knife and bear spray, as well as identification and a credit card that police believe were stolen, according to investigators.

The man was taken to police cells and held for a court appearance. Police say he was in breach of conditions ordered as part of his sentence for a prior offence.

Police are recommending charges of assaulting a police officer, obstruction and illegal possession of identity documents, three counts of weapons possession and six charges of violating court-ordered conditions.