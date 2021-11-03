Man arrested after rash of vehicle break-ins in Lower Sackville, N.S.: RCMP

Mounties in Halifax have arrested a man following a series of vehicle break-ins in Lower Sackville, N.S.

On Sunday, police say they responded to a report of a vehicle being broken into on Cobequid Rd.

Officers say they located a 21-year-old man nearby who was in possession of stolen property. The man was arrested without incident.

After an investigation, police say they determined that the man was involved in at least eight other vehicle break-ins that occurred in the area overnight.

The man was later released and will appear in court at a later date.

The man will be facing charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.