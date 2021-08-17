Man arrested after reported attempt to lure woman into vehicle: Chilliwack RCMP

Mounties in Chilliwack say a man was arrested Monday after alleged attempts to lure a woman into his vehicle.

In a statement the next day, police say they were called at about 10:30 a.m. Monday after a woman who was walking along Yale Road near Spadina Avenue was followed by a driver.

Police say the man in the car, who was a stranger, "repeatedly tried to talk her into getting in his vehicle."

The woman refused to get in and ran to a nearby construction site, which is where police were called from.

"Events such as this are disturbing," says a statement from Chilliwack RCMP's Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

"The woman involved did the right thing. She remained in a busy, well- travelled area and sought help at a public location. She was able to provide investigators with a good vehicle description and a partial licence plate which assisted in the quick apprehension of this suspect."

After conducting patrols in the area, police say they found a suspect and his vehicle. Police say a 37-year-old man from Chilliwack was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.