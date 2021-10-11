Man arrested after reporting 50-person fist fight to Brandon police
A man was found to be driving in the wrong direction on a Manitoba highway after he called police and claimed he saw a fist fight.
Around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, the Brandon Police Service received multiple calls from a man saying he was driving on the Trans-Canada Highway when he saw about 50 people involved in a fist fight on the side of the road.
When officers found the man, they allege he was driving eastbound in the westbound lane. Police stopped him just west of Brandon, Man.
Officers took the man into custody but say he fought with them in an attempt to evade arrest.
The suspect will be released from custody later on Monday. He is set to appear in court in December as he’s facing a charge of resisting arrest. This charge has not been proven in court.
Police note they took a blood sample from the accused and impaired driving-related charges are pending based on the results.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
