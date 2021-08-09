Man arrested after seen brandishing knife in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have laid charges after a man was seen brandishing a knife in Kitchener on Saturday night.

Police say they responded to the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday after a man was seen brandishing a knife.

According to a release, a man fled on foot when police arrived but was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

A 28-year-old Kitchener man is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with intent to resist arrest, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of possession contrary to a prohibition order.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.