Man arrested after series of indecent acts near Comox, B.C.

Comox Valley RCMP say a man has been arrested after three indecent acts were reported over three days last week.

The first incident occurred on Friday around 11:30 a.m. when several women were walking near Idiens Park in Courtenay, B.C.

The women told police they were walking near the park's playground when a man biked passed them several times before he exposed himself and performed an indecent act in front of them.

Later that same day, around 5 p.m., police received another report of a man riding a bike and performing an indecent act. This time, the man allegedly performed the indecent act in front of two female youths who were walking on a path along Sheraton Road near Cummings Road in Comox, B.C.

Two days later, on Sunday, Mounties say a woman was followed by a man near the intersection of Guthrie Road and Anderton Road in Comox just after midnight. Eventually, the man exposed himself to the woman.

Police were able to cordon off the area and locate a suspect with the help of a police dog later that night.

The man was arrested and matched the description of the same man involved in the two earlier incidents, police say.

The man involved in the first two incidents was described as a white man in his 20s with a tall slender build. He had brown wavy hair and red facial hair and was riding a dark-coloured bike at the time, according to RCMP.

"Investigators believe that the three events may have been committed by the same person," said Mounties in a release Tuesday.

"Comox Valley RCMP is requesting anyone with video surveillance from residences situated along the pathways described above to contact the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit at 250-338-1321."