Man arrested after serious incident in Sagamok: police

UPDATE:

In a subsequent social media post, the Anishinabek Police Service has advised that 31-year-old Ian Nahmiwan has been arrested.

He is currently in police custody.

Nahmiwan was involved in a serious incident Monday and was the subject of a public safety warning issued for Sagamok residents.

“Miigwech to the residents for their patience and cooperation,” police said.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

In a social media post Monday afternoon, the Anishinabek Police Service issued a public safety announcement for Sagamok residents.

Police said Ian Nahmiwan is at large in the First Nation community west of Greater Sudbury in the Algoma District.

Nahmiwan was involved in a serious incident today, said police.

The 31-year-old man may be armed with a knife or a crossbow.

The public is advised not to approach and to call 911 with any information.

No other details are available at this time.

