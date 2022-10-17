iHeartRadio

Man arrested after serious incident in Sagamok: police


The Anishinabek Police Service has issued a public safety announcement for Sagamok residents. According to police, Ian Nahmiwan is at large in the First Nation community west of Greater Sudbury in the Algoma District and may be armed. (Supplied)

UPDATE:

In a subsequent social media post, the Anishinabek Police Service has advised that 31-year-old Ian Nahmiwan has been arrested.

He is currently in police custody.

Nahmiwan was involved in a serious incident Monday and was the subject of a public safety warning issued for Sagamok residents.

“Miigwech to the residents for their patience and cooperation,” police said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

In a social media post Monday afternoon, the Anishinabek Police Service issued a public safety announcement for Sagamok residents.

Police said Ian Nahmiwan is at large in the First Nation community west of Greater Sudbury in the Algoma District.

Nahmiwan was involved in a serious incident today, said police.

The 31-year-old man may be armed with a knife or a crossbow.

The public is advised not to approach and to call 911 with any information.

No other details are available at this time.

