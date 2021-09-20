Man arrested after shot fired in Lethbridge Monday afternoon

One person is under arrest after a shot was fired Monday afternoon in Lethbridge.

At around 3:15 p.m., a police officer heard what he thought was a shot fired in the 2200 block of 7 Avenue South.

Witnesses in the area confirmed that a man had fired a round from a rifle. The area was cordoned off and community peace officers dispatched to area schools to work with staff and to communicate the situation.

A 27-year-old man was located and arrested without incident. A firearm was recovered and police believe there is no threat to anyone in the area.

No one was injured.

The investigation continues.