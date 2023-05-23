Man arrested after shots fired during police incident in Chilliwack, house torched

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Chilliwack, following a terrifying police incident that forced a neighbourhood to shelter in place.

The situation started around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, when Mounties say they were called to a residence in the 46000 block of Knight Road in response to a distraught man who allegedly had access to multiple firearms.

“Chilliwack RCMP are on scene at a high risk police incident involving shots fired,” the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP tweeted later that night.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Chilliwack RCMP said the man was contained within the residence, but he allegedly began shooting at police around 7:45.

As a result, residents living in 16 homes in the area of Knight Road near Melville and Queens streets and Downes Avenue were told to shelter in place and stay away from external walls, according to Mounties.

RCMP say they did not return gunfire.

Judy Fayle was unable to return home due to the unfolding situation.

When she heard the shots, she says she ducked for cover with a man who was also stranded.

“I ran behind his vehicle and he calmed me down because he was in (the Vietnam War) and he said ‘That was a pistol, there's no way you can make it from here up to the train tracks.’ So it was a scary night,” said Fayle.

“Negotiations and efforts to reach a peaceful resolution continued for the next few hours,” reads the RCMP statement, which goes on to explain a 29-year-old man was taken into custody just before 12:30 a.m.

Police say he was taken to hospital as a precaution, but there were no injuries during the standoff.

Shortly after the report of shots fired, neighbours posted photos and videos of a raging house fire at Knight Road near Queen Street.

Mounties later confirmed that’s where the suspect had barricaded himself inside.

They were unable to confirm what sparked the fire.

“I'm shocked this morning. I'm just getting home now. The place is burned down, like, this is madness,” said Fayle.

Fire crews were able to contain the flames to one property.

The charred frame of the house was still smoking Monday morning as RCMP guarded the crime scene.

Yellow police tape was put up around the home and the fence appears to have been knocked over.

Those who live nearby were trapped inside their homes for seven hours and say they were given few updates from police about what was happening.

“There was like a brigade. There were 50 vehicles of police, different types of police vehicles and whatever. I mean, you saw the tanks, like, big tank things go by and all the guys—the SWAT team—with their helmets. There was a lot of stuff going on here last night,” said Fayle.

“This incident was a very dynamic, high risk situation for all those involved,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said Tuesday. “Victim Services is available to anyone in need of support and we will be working with residents in the area over the next few days to ensure that they are aware of the services available,” she added.

RCMP say the man remains in custody and will likely face multiple charges.