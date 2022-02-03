Man arrested after slew of break-ins in downtown Guelph
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Guelph police have arrested a man after recent break-ins in the downtown core.
Police said the man was arrested at a downtown address on Wednesday.
He was wanted on four different warrants in relation to past investigations, including:
A seizure of weapons and $6,000 worth of controlled substances from a downtown apartment
A break-and-enter at the Sleeman Centre
Break-ins at two downtown businesses
Theft of an SUV last month while the owner was volunteering at a downtown social services agency
A 35-year-old Guelph man is facing a dozen charges, including three counts of break-and-enter, theft of a vehicle, breaching probation and weapons offences.
He was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.
-
'A different way of connecting': Man records interviews while flying over Victoria, VancouverA pilot who was born and raised in Victoria is turning his passion for flight into a side business that he hopes will become popular with online viewers.
-
Fire that claimed Winnipeg's historic Kirkwood Block will leave hole in heart of the cityA piece of Winnipeg’s past has been destroyed in a massive inferno Wednesday that continues to jam up the city’s downtown.
-
Horseback archer Kenton Miller is Canada's number 1 with a bow and arrowFor 800 years archers in China, Japan and Mongolia have practiced the art of horse archery. Kenton Miller would love to see more people in Canada give the sport a try.
-
How Black teachers in Edmonton are offering knowledge, empowerment to younger generationsFor the first time, the Black Teachers Association of Alberta is offering programming to students across the city.
-
David Letterman spotted wearing Winnipeg Blue Bombers toqueThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers may have a certain celebrity talk-show host cheering them on.
-
Should B.C. teens get boosted? Advice for 12- to 17-year-olds as invitations go outYouth considered high risk are being advised to get a booster shot, but others will be presented with the risks and benefits. What should they do? CTV News asked two experts.
-
Police searching for missing South Island mother, infant sonNorth Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman and her three-month-old son.
-
Island Health announces 2 new COVID-19 outbreaksHealth officials have declared two new outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island.
-
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet selected as all-star reserveToronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been selected as a reserve for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.