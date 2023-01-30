Man arrested after smashing bank windows with an axe, Kelowna RCMP say
A man as been arrested after smashing windows with an axe and uttering threats at a Kelowna bank Monday morning, according to authorities.
Officers were called to the area of Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue around 7:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.
"This was unprovoked and the male was unknown to witnesses," says a news release from the detachment.
When police arrived the man had left the scene and the Emergency Response Team was called in to help identify and track the suspect. Witnesses had noted the licence plate of the man's car which led officers to a vehicle parked on a dead-end street, Mounties said. The man's car was boxed in and he was arrested with the assistance of a police dog. He was then transported to jail.
“These type of unprovoked attacks on our local businesses are concerning to the RCMP,” said spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera in the statement.
“Officers will continue this investigation in order to understand why he carried out this attack on the bank and then fled.”
Witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police, as well as anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident, are urged to call 250-762-3300.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.
-
Employment agency breaking barriers for marginalized people on Vancouver IslandA temp agency on Vancouver Island is taking a compassionate crack at the labour shortage.