Man arrested after standoff in Campbell River

A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a condominium complex in Campbell River and threatened to kill police.

Mounties and the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team were called to the building in the 2000-block of the Island Highway after multiple calls to police reported the man was causing a disturbance throughout the day.

A statement from the Island District RCMP says officers on scene tried to communicate with the man but he said he was armed and wanted to kill police officers.

Attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, the RCMP said, prompting officers to obtain a court authorization to enter the residence.

The suspect was taken into custody without injury, according to Campbell River RCMP Insp. Jeff Preston.

He was held in police custody pending a court appearance Thursday. Investigators are recommending criminal charges, the RCMP said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.