Man arrested after string of concerning incidents in Greater Victoria

Victoria police say a man is in custody after he was involved in multiple altercations in Victoria and Saanich earlier this week.

The incidents began on Monday when police received a report of road rage in Saanich, when a woman was aggressively confronted by a male driver in a truck.

The same man is then believed to have caused a disturbance at a downtown Victoria bank later Monday, at which point he was arrested by VicPD.

He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and was later released on conditions, according to police.

On Tuesday, police received a report of a man driving a white Chevrolet Silverado truck onto the lawns of the B.C. legislature just after 7 a.m.

When police arrived, the man was no longer there, but officers recognized the description of the truck and driver as the same man from the incidents on Monday.

Police continued to investigate Tuesday and learned that the man reportedly made "threatening statements and was potentially in possession of several firearms."

VicPD officers, alongside officers from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, then located the man around noon Tuesday in the 500-block of David Street and arrested him without incident, according to police.

He is now being held in police custody and is facing several recommended charges, including uttering threats and mischief.

Anyone with information on these incidents, or who witnessed other concerning incidents involving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado truck on Monday or Tuesday are asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.