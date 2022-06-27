Man arrested after throwing stolen merchandise at Brandon police

Officers with the Brandon Police Service arrested a 27-year-old man after he allegedly threw a basket of stolen items at them.

The incident took place on Thursday around 5:30 p.m., when officers responded to a theft at a Brandon business in the 100 block of Victoria Avenue East.

Police note that employees of the business followed the suspect to the Rideau Park area until they arrived.

Once officers got to the scene, police allege the suspect threw the basket of merchandise at them and ran away.

According to police, the suspect “grew tired” a short distance away, where he was arrested.

The stolen merchandise was returned to the business.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8, 2022 for a charge of theft under $5,000.

This charge has not been proven in court.