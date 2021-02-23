A Saanich resident has been arrested for tampering with their electronic monitoring bracelet and violently refusing to follow police directions Monday.

Saanich police say they were contacted by BC Corrections on Monday evening, around 9:30 p.m., for reports of the individual removing their monitoring device.

When officers arrived at the home, located in Peto Court, the resident refused to follow police directions. Then they allegedly turned violent and fled into their home.

Once inside, the suspect continued to act aggressively and reportedly threw several objects at officers, including knives, scissors and bear spray canisters.

Saanich police called the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Unit in to assist with the situation, and the individual eventually surrendered to police around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the damaged monitoring bracelet has been located and no one was physically injured in the incident.

The resident is now facing three charges, one count of assaulting a police officer and two counts of failing to comply with release orders.