Man arrested after trying to rob woman with knife in downtown Victoria
Victoria police say a 25-year-old man was arrested within minutes of an alleged attempted robbery in the downtown core.
VicPD officers were called to the 1400-block of Government Street around noon on Friday for reports of an attempted robbery with a knife.
A woman told police that she was walking along the street when a man approached her, pulled out a knife, and demanded her purse.
The woman reportedly screamed and backed away from the man, at which point he turned and ran away on foot. Police say the woman was not physically injured in the incident.
VicPD says officers "flooded the downtown area" to search for the man, and within seven minutes officers located a suspect in Centennial Square.
Police say he was arrested without incident and now faces recommended charges of robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The man was wanted on a warrant out of Nanaimo for failing to comply with a probation order, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident in Victoria is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
