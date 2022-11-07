Man arrested after trying to sexually touch youth in Duncan, B.C.: RCMP

RCMP say a 72-year-old man was arrested in Duncan, B.C., on Friday after he allegedly attempted to touch a youth in a sexual manner at a local restaurant.

Police say they were called to the McDonald's at 5883 Trans Canada Highway around noon for a report of a sexual interference incident.

Mounties set off for the restaurant immediately and learned that a senior had attempt to touch a 13-year-old girl for a sexual purpose, police said in a release Monday.

"This incident occurred during the lunch hour when many customers were present including a number of youth from the junior high school," said BC RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau in a statement.

"The male was arrested without incident and charged with sexual interference," said Manseau.

The Duncan man, Michael Cridland of no fixed address, has been released with conditions until his next court date in January.

The conditions include a ban on attending that McDonald's location, a ban on being in contact with the victim, and a ban on being in the presence of anyone under the age of 16 without another sober adult present.

"The investigation is continuing with investigators still speaking with witnesses who were present during the incident," said Manseau.

"If you were present at the time of the incident, have firsthand knowledge, and haven’t yet been contacted by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP please contact them," he said.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-748-5522.

None of the charges against Cridland have been proven in court.